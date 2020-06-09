On May 29, and June 1 and 2, officers of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs (DSFWC) formed a Celebration Caravan to distribute the awards and honors to local clubs that they would have received at the annual convention. The 123rd Annual Convention was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Incoming President Rita Hollada, outgoing President Carla Pyle and Dean of Programs Jan Conant visited each club in the three counties, accompanied by the county vice president of that county to distribute the awards. Anne Groo from New Castle, Beverly Turner from Kent and Betty Truitt from Sussex added their congratulations.
Meetings were held in parks and parking lots of libraries and clubhouses. Each event began with playing “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang; club members in attendance responded enthusiastically.
Pyle thanked the members for their work in their communities and recognized the many accomplishments of the club. She presented a yellow rose to each club president commemorating the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. The Dean of Programs announced the club awards and honors. The stop concluded with remarks by Hollada, who gave out bookmarks with the theme for her administration — “Moving Forward with 2020 Vision.”
“In this unprecedented time, we were excited about finding a novel way to honor our clubs for all the hard work that they have done for their communities and the state of Delaware” she said.
Hollada, the incoming 61st state president, acknowledged that club meetings and events will be very different in the future, and she advocated clubs to think outside the box.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, formed in 1890, is an international women’s volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of others through volunteer service. Delaware became federated in 1898.