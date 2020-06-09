General Federation of Women's Club of Indian River awards

The General Federation of Women’s Club Delaware State Federation of Women’s Club Women’s Club of Indian River held their annual awards presentation from the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Club in modified form on June 2 at the pavilion of Warwick Park on the Indian River, with a picture showing their new style of hugging. The awards were presented by outgoing President Carla Pyle and some of her officers, who toured the state visiting each club to present the awards. Pictured, from left, are: Lynn Thompson, Linda Kutay, Linda Walls, Sally Ledger, Margie Twardowski, incoming state President Rita Hollada, Jackie Riemenschneider, Michele Smith, outgoing Indian River President Henrietta Belcher Stack, Linda Kurpjuweit, outgoing DSFWC President Carla Pyle, Muriel Pfeiffer, Christy Swiger, Jan Conant and Betty Truitt. The GFWC DSFWC Women’s Club of Indian River meet on the second Monday of each month at the Indian River Yacht Club, River Road, Millsboro, at 10 a.m. For more information call, (302) 947-2640.

On May 29, and June 1 and 2, officers of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs (DSFWC) formed a Celebration Caravan to distribute the awards and honors to local clubs that they would have received at the annual convention. The 123rd Annual Convention was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incoming President Rita Hollada, outgoing President Carla Pyle and Dean of Programs Jan Conant visited each club in the three counties, accompanied by the county vice president of that county to distribute the awards. Anne Groo from New Castle, Beverly Turner from Kent and Betty Truitt from Sussex added their congratulations.

Meetings were held in parks and parking lots of libraries and clubhouses. Each event began with playing “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang; club members in attendance responded enthusiastically.

GFWC Caravan

Rita Hollada, incoming GFWC DSFWC president and a member of the Selbyville Community Club, and Carla Pyle, outgoing GFWC DSFWC president and member of the Women’s Club of Odessa, speak at one of the Celebration Caravan stops across the state.

Pyle thanked the members for their work in their communities and recognized the many accomplishments of the club. She presented a yellow rose to each club president commemorating the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. The Dean of Programs announced the club awards and honors. The stop concluded with remarks by Hollada, who gave out bookmarks with the theme for her administration — “Moving Forward with 2020 Vision.”

“In this unprecedented time, we were excited about finding a novel way to honor our clubs for all the hard work that they have done for their communities and the state of Delaware” she said.

Hollada, the incoming 61st state president, acknowledged that club meetings and events will be very different in the future, and she advocated clubs to think outside the box.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, formed in 1890, is an international women’s volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of others through volunteer service. Delaware became federated in 1898.

