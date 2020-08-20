The 10th annual CHEER Car-Truck-Bike Show went on as planned on Aug. 1, despite some changes necessitated by safety precautions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unfortunately, some vehicles had to be turned away from the CHEER Community Center parking lot when the maximum allowable number of entrants was reached in order to comply to social distancing guidelines. CHEER apologizes to anyone who could not join the event and, hopefully, next year the gate will be open for all to drive through at the Warren L. & Charles C. Allen CHEER Community Center, east of Georgetown.
Another major difference this year was the offering of a barbecue picnic instead of the traditional champagne brunch. However, the delicious chicken and ribs seemed to satisfy everyone’s appetite. Winners at CHEER’s 2020 show were:
Best in Show Overall – 1941 Willys Coupe owned by Tom Bradshaw of Wilmington
Best in Show, Sussex County – 1969 Chevy C-10 Pickup owned by Eugene Nichols, Seaford. Award sponsored by Sussex County Council.
Best Vintage Truck – 1941 Dodge, owned by Tanya Meade. Award sponsored by Meals on Wheels Delaware.
Best Vintage Car – 1931 Ford Tudor Sedan, owned by Steve Brasure of Laurel
Best Bike – 1951 Harley Davidson, owned by Larry Collette
Oldest Vehicle – 1929 Ford, owned by Gino Jamison of Millsboro
Most Unusual Vehicle – 1955 Fire Truck, owned by David Davis of Georgetown
The Fred Whitmere Memorial Trophy, donated by Crown Trophies, was presented to Levin Clark for his continued support of vintage vehicles and being a good friend to CHEER.
The following received Honorable Mention slate plaques: 1959 Corvette owned by Steve Wilkerson, Laurel; 1936 Hotchkiss owned by Robert Katz; 1967 Shelby GT 500 owned by Bob Clayton of Georgetown; 1957 Thunderbird owned by Deke Rosinski; 1946 Chevy owned by Fred Cody; and 1930 Model A truck, owned by Levin Clark. This year’s theme was “Wheels for Meals — A Decade of Classics.”