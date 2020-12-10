Members of the Gardeners by the Sea garden club recently purchased plants to landscape the front of the Ocean View Historical Society’s Hall’s Store, located at the Coastal Towns Museum complex in Ocean View, and they hired a contractor to plant them on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The recently completed Hall’s Store, at 39 Central Avenue, is the visitors’ and education center for the museum complex, and will provide meeting and exhibit space, as well as acting as a store similar to those open in the 18th century.
The state tree, an American holly, was planted, as well as boxwood and camellia. In the spring, colorful perennials and annuals will be added.
Planting was a joint effort between gardeners and the Historical Society, as part of the national Plant America, an initiative designed to encourage gardening.
“It’s been a joy to work with the Ocean View Historic Society to choose plants appropriate to the 18th century era for planting near the Hall’s Store in the Ocean View Historical Village,” Alva Hutchison, garden club president, said.
“We are proud to participate in a local project that beneﬁts our community by keeping history alive while also supporting the Plant America Program of National Garden Clubs Inc.,” she said.
Martha Gallagher, a member of both the Ocean View Historical Society and Gardeners by the Sea, initiated the partnership between the two organizations. Maureen Eisenhart is the chairwoman for projects and was assisted by several of the 55 garden club members.
Gardeners by the Sea, a member of Delaware Federation Garden Clubs and National Garden Clubs Inc., meets at Ocean View Presbyterian Church on Central Avenue.
The Ocean View Historical Society, a non-proﬁt organization incorporated in 2008, strives to preserve, interpret and collect the history of Ocean View and surrounding communities located between the Indian River and Assawoman bays. That area, known as the Baltimore Hundred, was formed in 1775 to describe a section of the county that would fit 100 farms. The Baltimore Hundred was home to three Delaware villages — Ocean View, Selbyville and Roxanna.