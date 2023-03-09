When Yolanda Gallego talks about her position as director of the CHEER Center in Ocean View, she does it humbly, downplaying her role and crediting the many volunteers and scores of members whose days are brightened by meals and activities, plays, speakers, trips, the camaraderie they find there — all that she carefully plans.
“We call it the CHEER Center because it brings cheer into somebody’s life. I love being able to help provide the opportunity to keep people active and engaged,” said the 59-year-old Virginia native, whose background is in therapeutic recreation and who has been with CHEER 11 years.
“Some of our members get upset as they get older and start losing their friends, but I encourage them to come here because they are constantly making new friends. Some of them are all alone. Some of them moved here with a husband or a wife, and now they have lost a spouse and they are here by themselves. This is a way for them to make new friends.
“When I took this job, I was glad to be with older adults. I had been applying around at different places, but there were no openings. At the time I was looking for something else, and I got a phone call that they were interviewing and I got the job,” she said, describing her days as busy but pleasurable.
“We have a central kitchen where they cook. Meals on Wheels arrives already packaged, and they go out at 10:30 or 11 every morning. We have lunch Monday through Friday at 11:30. Anyone in the community can come and join us for lunch. It costs $3.50 for anyone 60 and older and $4.50 for 60 and under. Some folks join us for lunch every day, but they don’t do any of the other activities with us,” she said.
Lunch selections might include chicken cacciatore over pasta with green beans and pears, fish with spinach and a banana, and chicken-and-rice soup with egg salad sandwich, beets and fruit cocktail. Gallego schedules lunchtime speakers, such as Food Bank of Delaware representatives and those from other non-profit organizations who explain what resources are available.
Pickleball players have games in the parking lot. Birthdays are celebrated, and members practice chair yoga and go out to lunch and shopping.
“We go as far as Dover, to Harrington, Salisbury, Laurel, Seaford. We don’t go to casinos, but every Monday anybody who needs transportation can go to the bank, shopping, to the post office. On Thursday afternoons, we have a card game. We have a membership meeting every month, and I get ideas for activities from the members.
“We finally are having plays again. We hadn’t had one since before COVID. Our members put on the plays. They are the Ocean View Players. We have two members who like directing plays. Murry Gatling is one of our directors. We just did ‘Muggsy Malone.’ Before COVID, we did a ‘Twilight Zone’ episode, ‘The Monsters are Due on Maple Street,’ and I had a bit part as one of the crazy aliens. Before COVID, we did ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ Marie Buckley also helps. She does the paint group, arts and crafts, and a knitting group.
“We do murder-mystery dinner theaters with our members,” she added. “We’re not pretending to be actors at Clear Space Theatre. They read from scripts, so they don’t have to memorize lines, but they go all-out. They get all dressed up. They get a lot of laughter. For our dinner theaters, we put up tables in a big giant square, and the play takes place around it, then they eat between,” she said.
Three paid employees staff the CHEER Center — Gallego, a bus driver and cleaner — plus about 100 volunteers, including those who deliver Meals on Wheels. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone 50 or older can go to the CHEER Center, for an annual membership fee of $30. During the winter, 30 to 60 members arrive most days, with more than 100 arriving for special events.
“We have members in their 50s and 60s and some in their 70s and 80s, and a growing number in their 90s. And at least three are in their mid-90s.
“They come to me and say, ‘Can we offer this?’ and I try to fit it in. That has always been fun. I try to find themes and ideas — dinner ideas, speaker ideas — and they come up with main activities. A few years ago, somebody asked if we could demonstrate pickleball, and they liked it so we got it started,” she said.
Previously, after moving to Ocean View with her husband, Roy Pietrovito, about 15 years ago, Gallego worked at the Next Step Learning Center in Selbyville, providing after-school care, and was also a substitute teacher.
“I always worked with children, up through adults,” she said.
A graduate of Washington University who also has a master’s degree in education, specializing in therapeutic recreation, Gallego also worked for local, state and federal governments, at a rehabilitation center in Virginia and with children with special needs.
“My husband and I were ready to make a change, and we came to the beach. It’s been fun. I miss the mountains, but I love the beach. We got involved with the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute, trying to learn about the area, I wasn’t a beach person before, but this was a huge learning opportunity and lots of fun. For example, I had no idea Delaware got seals in the winter. It’s been very interesting,” she said.
Her 65-year-old husband, a longtime self-employed contractor and remodeler, now drives the bus transporting patients treated at Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Cancer Center, and still remodels. The couple doesn’t have children.
“Here at the CHEER Center, we have folks who are extremely active and some who are more sedentary, so we try to offer a variety of activities. We will be starting cornhole. John West Park has bocce ball now. We have a walking club, so when it gets warmer we will go to the Assawoman Canal Trail, to Bethany Beach Central Park, to local flat places. I try to encourage members to get out, because it’s so important they get fresh air, sunshine, exercise, but out-of-doors,” she said.
“They come here, and they form a real tightly knit group. They enjoy going out. In my job, there is a lot of planning, but I enjoy that part of it. I’m busy all the time. They keep me busy. They keep me young. And they keep me inspired.”