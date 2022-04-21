An area real estate company has put compassion into action in response to the need for humanitarian relief in war-torn Ukraine, and the result is a dining and auction event to be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Harpoon Hanna’s on Route 54 near Fenwick Island.
Staff members at Keller Williams Realty in Delaware and Maryland have teamed up for the event, which will feature live and silent auctions, and music provided by a Ukrainian disc jockey. Harpoon Hanna’s is donating 20 percent of its proceeds from food and drinks purchased during the fundraiser to United Help Ukraine, a 501(c)(3) organization that focuses on:
- Medical supplies — individual first aid kits (IFAKs) for service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Territorial Defense Forces, as well as hospital equipment;
- Personal protective (ballistic vests), medical and survival equipment;
- Humanitarian aid — monetary grants and shipping of goods to internally displaced Ukrainians and refugees;
- Wounded Warrior efforts — dedicated fundraisers for the Ukrainian wounded, including those who are being treated in American hospitals; support for their families; and
- Raising awarenes — hosting rallies and cultural events to bring attention to Ukraine’s struggle for freedom and independence.
“Our resort area attracts many wonderful young Ukrainian men and women as employees during the summer seasons. Many local employers rely heavily on our Ukrainian friends to help them provide unforgettable vacation experiences to both guests and residents,” Keller Williams representatives said. “In their time of desperate need, we believe it is critical to reach out across the water as best we can to provide comfort and support in their fight to remain a free and democratic people.”
Realtor Sandra Erbe, with the assistance of Jennifer Izzi Smith, has overseen the gathering of 23 silent auction packages and five live auction items, featuring art provided by several Ukrainian artists now who live in the area.
Smith, co-chair of the fundraiser, said, “So many members of our local community were looking for a way to help the people of Ukraine. We are looking forward to bringing our community together for the benefit of those in need. The response of local businesses and members of the community has already been so generous and without hesitation.”
The live auction items feature several overnight packages and gift certificates for local vacation spots, including the Addy Sea in Bethany Beach and an AirBnB in Ocean City, Md., Erbe said. In addition, there are a number of packages spotlighting local businesses, such as a “Foodie’s Paradise” package; a gift basket from Lewes chef Paul Cullen, who discovered his love of fine food while touring Europe with the rock group Bad Company; and a half-day boat rental from Island Watersports with goodies from Al Casapulla’s Millville shop and Atlantic Liquors.
Other items include a McKenzie-Child’s teapot and specialty teas; a children’s book package; a “Hostess with the Mostest” package featuring Gene Cousens’ Short Term Memories band, tickets to Clayton Theatre and ClearSpace Live shows; original artwork by Columbia, Md., artist Diana Ulman; and a “Crazy for Cars” package from East Coast Auto Repair.
In addition to the live auction and dine-and-donate portion of the fundraiser, those who wish to contribute may also donate to United Help Ukraine directly through a PayPal account.
For more information about the Ukraine Relief Fundraiser and to donate, visit https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8IRvKgTYfG. For more information on United Help Ukraine, visit https://unitedhelpukraine.org/. Auction items can be viewed online, and bids submitted, at http://m.charityauctionstoday.com/m/auctions/31326.