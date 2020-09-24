Family members and friends of a 27-year-old Annapolis, Md., woman who died after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle in the Bethany Beach area last summer, will make up one of many teams participating in a virtual fun-run sponsored by the Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland.
The foundation coordinates organ, eye and tissue donation in the state.
After Kelly Scruggs, who was an organ donor, died days after being struck by a car while biking on Coastal Highway, her father’s co-workers at MedStar Health organized a team in her honor, called MedStar for Kelly, and participated in the Donate Family Fun Run, hosted annually by foundation. Last year, the team of nearly 140 members raised about $20,000. The team will be involved this year, too, although the race, designed to raise awareness about organ donation, will be virtual.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, and continue until Monday, Sept. 28, with live updates, words of appreciation, giveaways and participants who walk or run posting photos or videos on Facebook or YouTube, said Lindsay McFarland, who handles public relations for the foundation. The full weekend schedule is at donatelifefunrun.org.
Scruggs, the daughter of Cynthia and Kevin Scruggs of Annapolis, died on July 4, 2019. Because she was an organ donor, “she was able to save lives through donation,” McFarland said, adding that there are about 3,000 Maryland residents waiting for an organ transplant to save their lives.
Scruggs’ mother told the Coastal Point, it was “evident early on that she would not survive her injuries.”
“Because she had chosen to be an organ donor when she got her driver’s license, we arranged to have her organs donated at Christiana Hospital in Wilmington. We were heartbroken but proud that in her 20s, she had the maturity and peace of mind to make that decision.
“Through the Gift of Life Program, we have learned that all five recipients of Kelly’s organs” — some received multiple organs — are doing well. It was extremely important to us to have that information, and the Gift of Life helped by facilitating that communication.
“Kelly comes from a large, close-knit, extended family who loved her dearly. She was an artist who graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design, and she worked for a marketing firm in her home city of Annapolis. She loved her family, close friends, the beach, sushi, trips to Japan and her dog, Balto. Her gentle soul is missed more than words can say,” Cynthia Scruggs said.