A particularly spectacular small tree is blooming now, called the fringe tree, or old man’s beard — chionanthus virginicus. This tree is a must-have in a partly shaded or mostly sunny spot in your yard!
Slowly getting to about 25 feet, it has a rounded, irregular shape. At full maturity, the tree is typically broader than it is tall, with a spreading, often irregularly shaped crown that is somewhat open in appearance. The crown is generally supported by multiple short trunks close to the ground, which gives the plant a shrub-like appearance. It can be shaped into a small tree form by pruning the lower limbs and foliage away.
It is native to our area, naturally found along streambanks, on the edges of freshwater swampy woods, thickets, and floodplains. So, from that you can tell it will do fine in a moist spot in your yard, but not standing water. Average soil suits it, it is very easy to grow. The tree is generally dioecious, meaning it has male and female plants.
Fringe tree has some of the prettiest flowers of any small tree — airy and drooping, they are a creamy white. They appear in mid spring, after many other flowering trees are finished blooming. The male flowers are much showier, but the female trees will get a berry later in the summer that the birds love. The healthy, green leaves will turn a pretty yellow in the fall, making this truly a three-season tree.
Grow this with other plants blooming now, such as irises, columbines, peonies, beardtongues, or mockoranges. It looks great as a standalone accent in the lawn, or as part of a mixed shrub perennial border. Try one today!