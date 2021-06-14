Friends of the Selbyville Public Library representatives present their $15,000 donation to library officials. Pictured, from left, are: Friends Treasurer Rick Hydeman, Bonnie Maull, Library Commissioner Dawn LeKites, Library Director Kelly Kline, Friends President David Nilsson , Library Commissioner Donna McClellan, Friends Vice-President Cecelia Fox, Friends Director-at-Large Bob Cooper, Kay Wheatley and Friends Secretary Bea Aydelotte.