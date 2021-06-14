On June 8, Kay Wheatley revealed the proposed design for the new, expanded Selbyville Public Library to its Friends group. The Friends presented Library Director Kelly Kline with a check for $15,000 in support of the project.
The new library will nearly triple the library’s current square footage and will be constructed adjacent to its current location. The existing historic Townsend Building, currently being used by the library, will be preserved for future use.
Completion of the project is expected in mid-2024. The new library will offer expanded and flexible meeting spaces, enhanced outdoor space, state-of-the-art energy efficient features and more. For more information, contact Kelly Kline at the library, at (302) 436-8195.