Avid readers looking for books to enjoy at the beach or to wrap as gifts will find a large selection at the Friends of the Millsboro Public Library’s annual book sale during the week of July 18.
The event preview, open to Friends members only, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 18, and the public sale will follow, daily, all week. Memberships will be for sale at the door.
On Tuesday, July 19, through Friday, July 22, book sale hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at The Hut building next to the library, at 217 W. State Street.
Saturday, July 22, is Bag Day. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., patrons can fill a bag with books and DVDs for one price, said Sandy Stevens, Friends’ publicity chairwoman.
“We provide the bags, and they are large. They cost $5 each. Anybody who buys one can stuff everything they can fit in the bags for one price,” Stevens said.
“We have every kind of book imaginable. We have paperbacks, hardbacks. We have fiction. In the fiction section, we have sorted out all the popular authors and they are arranged alphabetically. Cookbooks, history, biography. We have lots of children’s books, self-help, large print, hobbies, just about everything,” she said.
“This is a great time for summer reading. If you are going to the beach, we’ve got tons of beach books. The books we have are bookstore quality. Some of them look like they are right out of the bookstore, like new.
“People come in with lists of authors they need. It’s a really good time to get summer reading, to find a favorite author or to buy gifts. We tell them, ‘If you don’t want it after you’ve read it, just bring it back next year,’” she said.
Paperbacks cost $1 each and hardbacks cost $2.
Each year, hundreds of books are sold.
Proceeds will be used “for anything for the library, but especially for the children’s Summer Reading Program,” Stevens said.
“It will pay for all of the people who come in for storytime, for guests. One guy brings animals. And it pays for prizes for kids who read a lot books,” Stevens said.
Books that are for sale have been donated or retired from the library inventory during a process Stevens said is called “weeding.”
The Friends of the Millsboro Public Library is a non-profit organization formed to stimulate the growth and development of the library, provide financial support for items not covered by the library budget and focus on services and programs.