As Friends of the Millsboro Public Library begin the planning of their annual book sale, they are requesting donations of books. They will be accepting book donations beginning the first of May through the end of June on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. During those times, one of the Friends will be at the door to help donors with their book donations.
They accept adult and children’s books of fiction and nonfiction. They do not accept encyclopedias, magazines or textbooks.
The book sale will be held at the Scout Hut next to the library on State Street on July 17-22. Additional details are expected soon. For more information, call Sandy at (302) 228-2760 or Jan at (302) 732-3216.