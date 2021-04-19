It’s that time of year again. The Friends of the Millsboro Public Library are starting to organize for their July book sale, which they said returning customers call “the best book sale of the summer.”
The Friends spend several months sorting donations so that, during the sale, books are organized and easy for buyers to browse.
The annual book sale is the Friends’ major fundraiser — profits are used primarily for the children’s summer reading program. Other items, not part of the library’s budget, are often funded by the Friends. New books have recently been purchased, along with an arts and crafts storage area for the children to use upon their return to the facility.
Book donors are being encouraged to gather any books they’ve already read. Among the types of books that will be accepted are: hardback fiction, nonfiction, paperbacks and children’s books. Also accepted are DVDs and complete jigsaw puzzles (boxes must be taped shut and all pieces included).
Drop off any donations in May or June on Tuesday mornings (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or Thursday afternoons (2-6 p.m.) curbside at the library at 219 State Street in Millsboro.
Sale dates will be announced in the near future. For additional information, contact Jan Thompson at (302) 732-3216 or Peg Buzzelli at (302) 934-1113.