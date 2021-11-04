The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park (FOCHSP) will hold their Annual Christmas Boutique & Book Sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Officer’s Club in the park. The event offers a chance to find books to read over the winter and to get the jump on Christmas shopping.
There will be a wide array of Friends merchandise for purchase, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, baseball caps and license plates, all bearing the distinctive Friends logo. The Boutique will feature Christmas crafts, gifts and stocking stuffers made by local craftspersons, as well as other gift items. There will also be a raffle.
The Friends Book Sale will include a wide selection of both hard cover and paperback offerings at reasonable prices. Quality donations are sought and may be delivered at the Officer’s Club on Friday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Friends are not accepting encyclopedias, magazines, dictionaries, cookbooks, outdated computer manuals and textbooks, or VHS tapes.
Because of COVID restrictions, this year’s event will not include refreshments or baked goods.
“This makes the event even more attractive to calorie-counters and fitness buffs,” organizers said.
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park is a non-profit organization comprising volunteers who give their time to promote “one of the crown jewels” of Delaware’s state parks. Proceeds from this event will directly benefit a variety of projects within the park, including the upkeep of the park’s playground, which was originally funded by the Friends. For more information about the Friends, call (302) 858-6127, visit the website at www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org or email fochsp@gmail.com.