Some 14 years ago, when well-known disc jockey DJ Wax lost his 16-year-old son to cancer, the community embraced him.
Now, after being diagnosed himself with a spinal stroke, the 54-year-old disc jockey, whose given name is Robert Chandler, is caught up in a new struggle — with pain in his fingers so severe it feels like he’s being tased, loss of balance, depending on a cane or walker, and only being able to work one day each week, while holding onto his faith and hoping to return to work full-time.
To help Chandler and his wife, Pamela, a fundraiser has been kicked off by Brittany and Justin Acita, who own Pickles Pub in Ocean City, Md. They started a GoFundMe account, and by mid-week, $85,675 had been raised, with 786 donations, exceeding the initial $80,000 goal, with one $2,500 donation and two at $1,000 each.
Dozens of messages on the page include, “You’ve brought music, dance, fun and togetherness to our community over the years, and for that we are so grateful! Now we are all here for you as you face this challenge,” “Love you oceans and oceans,” and “Love you big, my friend.”
On his Facebook page, Chandler wrote, “OCStrong. I love each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart.”
The Ocean Pines, Md., resident, whose parents live in Selbyville and who is a disc jockey at weddings and private events in the Ocean View area, has been in the party music business 28 years.
At the end of last year, he began noticing his feet and legs were tingling.
“I went to my doctor, and he ordered some tests, and they came back that I had a cyst on my spine. They ordered more tests, and they showed it was prominent and needed a specialist to look at the cyst. No one seems to know where it came from,” Chandler told the Coastal Point during a conversation this week.
In June, he finally got an appointment at Johns Hopkins Hospital and learned that he had suffered a spinal stroke.
“The doctor said it could have been vascular. It could have come from COVID. My arm, my feet, legs went numb, but it happened progressively. It’s very rare. I can’t feel my legs, and my feet feel like I’m walking on pins and needles. There is pain in my right arm from my elbow down, into my hand and my fingers. I take medicine. It takes the edge off, but it doesn’t take it away,” he said.
His right hand feels hot, then cold, and his left hand and arm are starting to be affected.
Chandler, who friends call “Wax,” tries to work one day every week, to get out and move around, but his mobility is limited.
“Last year at this time, I was fine. I had just lost 115 pounds, and I stopped drinking. I am sober two years this July. Everything was going fine. I was starting to feel back to normal, trying to get my life back on track. I had the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. I had the Moderna. And I got the bivalent booster. Then everything started going downhill.
“Usually, I work seven days a week in the summer. Now I have co-pays every time I go to the doctor, and they are $30 to $50 a pop. I’m having physical therapy three times a week. I think I am going to the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury at Kennedy Krieger Institute for a two-week stay to try to get a jump on rehab. It’s a facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries,” he said.
The stepfather of Alexis Holloway, Chandler lost his son to leukemia, a cancer he called “just terrible.”
“There are not a lot of African Americans on the donor list, so I try to advocate for more African Americas to sign up to be donors, and I try to also remind American Indians to get on the registry to save someone’s life, a child’s life. I have 11 siblings, and none of us were a match.
“I try to stay positive with my faith in God. It keeps me afloat. If I didn’t have my faith in God, I don’t know where I’d be. I will be missing the White Marlin Open this year, and it’s the 50th anniversary. It hurts me a lot. It’s very upsetting, but I have to worry about getting my health back now,” he said.
If the cyst had been a couple inches lower on his spine, he could have been paralyzed, Chandler said. As it stands, the damage to his spine is irreversible, and his doctor’s advice is consistent physical therapy.
“I don’t know if I will be able to go back to work, but I still have bills to pay. I can’t depend on the community or anybody else to pay my bills. We do have insurance, thank God, and it covers the bulk of it. Without it, we’d be in a lot worse shape.
“It is what it is. I can’t change what happened. All I can do is control what I can do moving forward. I have to get stronger. My legs are weak. My arms are weak. I have to get my balance. My balance is really bad,” he said.
The Acitas encouraged him to turn to the community for help and started the GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/dj-wax-recovery-fund, even though Chandler himself hesitated.
“I was like, ‘I don’t want to do anything,’ because you get some negative vibes from people sometimes, like, ‘You’re not paralyzed. You can work,’” Chandler said.
On the GoFundMe page, the Acitas explained the degenerative spinal stroke “that has turned his world upside down.”
“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that he has been forced to cancel numerous DJ gigs, a source of both his passion and livelihood. Wax has been an integral part of our local music scene for years, giving us countless memories and moments of pure bliss on the dance floor. His infectious energy and unwavering commitment to his craft and community have touched the lives of so many, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts. Now, it is our turn to rally together and support him in his time of need,” they wrote.
“I just don’t know what to say about this community,” Chandler said, adding that he is grateful for the many calls, e-mails and text messages he has received from fans wishing him well.
“Whenever something happens to one of their own, they just come together. A lot of people have to pass away or be in a hospital bed to see this kind of respect and love, and I’m able to see it while I’m still alive. It’s truly a blessing.”