United Way of Delaware, Spur Impact and the Delaware Gives Initiative announced this week that the Carl M. Freeman Foundation (CMFF) will be supporting Delaware’s largest day of giving, Do More 24 Delaware, on March 3-4.
Thanks to CMFF, eligible nonprofits located in and serving Sussex County will share up to $25,000 through a matching stretch pool and other prizes. The Sussex County “stretch pool” and donation bonus funds will be awarded by Carl M. Freeman Foundation to those eligible nonprofits who raise money through the www.domore24delaware.org website over the 24-hour fundraising period.
Proceeds from CMFF funds will be allocated to those participating and eligible nonprofits in proportion to the donations they raise through the DoMore24 Delaware campaign, including bonuses for organizations with the greatest number of donors. Similar to the Foundation’s FACES (Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support) program, the Sussex County Stretch Pool and donation incentive bonus grants are designed to find and fund the smaller organizations serving Sussex County neighborhoods. Eligibility for these prizes and awards will be limited to those nonprofit organizations with offices in Sussex County and with operating budgets of less than $500,000 annually.
Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, said she is excited for the potential that the Sussex County focused prizes have for the giving day event and how these funds can impact those nonprofits on March 3-4 and beyond.
“We know that the major nonprofit organizations with visibility and ample support are at an advantage to win donors’ attention,” says Grimes. “We envision this stretch pool and prizes will help level the playing field and motivate even more giving to our smaller and equally important grassroots organizations serving Sussex County.”
More about this prize and other details about the event can be found at www.DoMore24Delaware.org.