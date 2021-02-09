The Carl M. Freeman Foundation this week announced the opening of grant opportunities for nonprofit organizations located in Sussex County. Financial support is available through the FACES (Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support) Grants Program, which targets smaller organizations that are often overlooked by funders.
The grant cycle will open on Feb. 10, and applications are due by March 10 at 5 p.m. A virtual “Meet the Funder” workshop will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. The workshop will provide an overview of the FACES grant process, as well as the online application software. To register for the virtual workshop, visit www.carlmfreemanfoundation.org/faces. Those with questions about the application process may contact Lindsay Richard at (302) 483-7639 or lindsay@freemanfoundation.org. The winners will be announced in May.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted many small nonprofits, the trustees of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation have doubled the total amount of funding for this grant program and are now offering $100,000 in total grant awards. Additionally, a $10,000 award option is now available, in addition to the $2,500 and $5,000 awards that have historically been a part of the FACES program.
“The FACES grant program is designed to find the smaller nonprofits with operating budgets of $750,000 or less, where a $5,000 grant can really have a significant impact,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation. “Oftentimes, the organizations that apply for FACES are solving the problems that directly impact our community members, and we are proud to support their efforts.”
The FACES program utilizes an advisory board composed entirely of citizens who live or work in Sussex County. Typically, they are community leaders, activists and nonprofit executives. Advisory board members evaluate the applications and recommend where funding should be awarded based on the needs and priorities of the community. Grant guidelines and applications can be found on www.carlmfreemanfoundation.org/faces. Visit www.carlmfreemanfoundation.org for more information about the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.