The YMCA of Delaware recently launched their annual Take On Summer program, providing local teens with free memberships to the Y.
Through Sept. 5, Delaware teenagers ages 12-17 will have free access to all Delaware Y’s, where they can get in shape in state-of-the-art fitness centers, join unlimited group exercise classes, cool off at one of 17 indoor and outdoor swimming pools, or showcase their skills on the basketball court. Additionally, the Y offers an array of programs for teens, such as small-group fitness training, basketball leagues, workforce development, Leaders in Training, Youth in Government, Black Achievers and Teen Nights.
“At the heart of the Y’s mission is empowering youth and creating avenues for young people to learn and grow,” said Jim Kelly, interim chief executive officer of the YMCA of Delaware. “Take On Summer keeps teens from all backgrounds engaged in positive experiences while in healthy and safe environments. They are provided the chance to have fun physically and make strides mentally, while cultivating impactful skillsets to strengthen our community.”
Activities and offerings vary by location. For specific program details or to sign up contact the local YMCA branch, such as the Sussex Family YMCA at (302) 296-9622 or sussexinfo@ymcade.org. Interested teens can visit any YMCA of Delaware location with a parent/guardian to get started. For more information, visit www.ymcade.org/takeonsummer.