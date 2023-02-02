The Frankford Volunteer Fire Company has big news: Their Bull & Oyster Roast is back, for the first time since 2020.
Scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, the Bull & Oyster Roast is the fire company’s largest fundraiser, according to Barry Mitchell, who serves the company as engineer and helps coordinate the event.
Tickets are on sale for $60 per person, available from any fire company member or at town hall, Mitchell said.
And now for the menu: Oysters will be available steamed, raw or in the company’s “famous oyster fritters.” Roast beef sandwiches, hot sausages, hotdogs, baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw round out the offerings for the evening. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well.
The fire company has had a bit of a “warm-up” for the big annual event with a recent series of Friday-night oyster offerings, Mitchell said, “to kind of offset the money we lost” with the inability to hold large public events during the pandemic.
Not having the Bull & Oyster Roast since 2020 has cost the fire company about $8,000 for each of the past three years, he said. The funds mostly gave the fire company extra money to hold celebrations and events for the members, of which there are currently 73, he said.
While members began gathering donations for the event in October, Mitchell said the major work of the event — food preparation — will get under way in earnest on Friday, Feb. 3. That’s when fire company member Russell Hooper fires up a huge grill. It’s so big, Mitchell said, that Hooper can fit about two-thirds of the 200 pounds of beef he’ll grill on it at once.
As for the oysters, Mitchell said the fire company will purchase about 65 bushels for the occasion.
Raffles will be held during the Bull & Oyster Roast, with prizes including a four-hour bay fishing trip and a handmade gun box, as well as gift certificates from area businesses.
Asked about whether there would be musical or other entertainment for the evening, Mitchell deadpanned, “We are the entertainment.
“If you want to have a good time, show up,” he said.