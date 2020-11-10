On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the Frankford Public Library will host a first-time community event. The library is partnering with Operation Warm to provide children of the community from economically-disadvantaged families, with brand-new coats.
The Frankford Public Library has partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing warmth, confidence and hope for children in need through the gift of brand-new coats. Founded in 1998, Operation Warm and its partners have provided more than 3.5 million coats across North America.
“Nearly 20 percent of local children live in poverty, and a warm coat is an essential item during Delaware winters,” said Bonnie Bly Elliott, library director. “We are proud to partner with Operation Warm and ever-thankful to the Frankford fire hall for allowing us to use it for this initiative to make an impact on our community — especially this year, when more families than ever are in need.”
This year, Frankford Public Library will provide Operation Warm coats to children from John M. Clayton Elementary School and the Dagsboro Boys & Girls Club.
“The goal of participating in this program is to provide as many children as possible, in the Frankford and surrounding communities, coats to keep them warm this winter.” stated Elliott.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.frankford.lib.de.us or call (302) 732-9351.
Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats for children in need, partnering with individuals, community organizations and corporations across North America to provide emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future through the gift of a brand-new coat. Over the last 20 years, Operation Warm and its partners have used the coat as a bridge for families in need to access everything from flu shots to new books. To make a lasting impact on the lives of children, visit www.operationwarm.org.