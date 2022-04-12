Heather Bernat, assistant director, and Bonnie Elliot, director, of the Frankford Public Library, recently made a presentation to the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club about the role the library plays in the community.
Hundreds of people walk through the doors each day to participate in storytime for children, gather with fellow teens in adventures of Teen Cuisine, view and discuss family and adult-oriented movies, enjoy dance and yoga for adults and children, and listen to local author readings.
“In a community where households struggle to make ends meet as they face severe economic pressures, the Frankford Library is dedicated to serving the community and working hard for it. When you factor in that most of our programs and services are offered bilingually, our library amounts to a resource center for the community beyond the traditional notion of a library,” Elliot summarized.