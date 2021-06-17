This year, the Frankford Public Library’s summer programming is kicking off with a renewed sense of what really matters.
“The goal is to get people out and about, and having fun hanging out with their friends,” the library’s children’s programing coordinator, Heather Bernat, said this week. “People have been cooped up. They haven’t seen their friends.”
The library staff is planning to change that with a summer full of activities for the whole family.
The library will roll out its summer programing on Friday, June 18, with a special event at Frankford Town Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The party in the park will feature life-sized games, as well as outdoor bowling, STEM activities, shaved ice, Mexican food from 5 to 7 p.m., and more.
Following the library kickoff, Envision Frankford will offer its first Movies in the Park showing of the summer, “Scooby Doo: The Sword and the Scoob,” starting around 8:15 p.m. Moviegoers should bring their own snacks, chairs and blankets. Anyone who wishes to watch the movie from their vehicle can do so, as the sound will be broadcast over a localized FM radio station. There will be no charge to attend the movie.
Bernat said many of the library’s summer activities will be held outdoors, “to give people an opportunity to do what they feel comfortable with.
“We really want to get kids excited about reading,” she said.
A new off-site activity, and a new partnership with a local business is the Story Time at Parson’s Farm, each Monday at 11 a.m. Assistant Library Director Ray Rojas said that, after that activity’s first outing last week, that participants should get there early, because it “fills up quick.”
Each Tuesday, the library offers a program featuring William Bennett’s “Book of Virtue” at 2 p.m. Bernat said the programs will cover attributes such as friendship, honesty, hard work and self-discipline, and will feature special guests from the community.
Family yoga time will be held in the park each Wednesday at 11 a.m.; also on Wednesdays, the Crazy 8s Lego club will meet at the library at 2 p.m.
Thursdays at 11 a.m., the library will host its “Big Learners Story Time” at 11 a.m.
Every other Friday, a “movie matinee” will be held at the library at 1 p.m.
Every other Saturday, the library will host Super Saturday Craft Time at noon.
Other activities during the summer will include performances by the Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theater and Cascading Carlos the Juggler.
The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “Tales and Tails,” and Bernat said she’s looking forward to the emphasis on animals.
Also, as part of its continuing outreach into the community, the library will offer lunches for area children this summer. Each Monday from noon to 1 p.m., bag lunches will be provided by Community Lutheran Church. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, lunches will be available at the library, provided by the Boys & Girls Club in Dagsboro.
Additionally, Beacon Baptist Church in Ocean View will also provide free food for families each Monday, at the library from 3 to 5 p.m.