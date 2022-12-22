The Frankford Public Library has some big plans for children and families during the holiday break, according to the library’s assistant director, Heather Bernat.
The library’s Home for the Holidays programming kicks off — or, rather, departs the station — with a screening of the holiday classic “The Polar Express” on Friday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. Families are welcome to come in their pajamas, Bernat said. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served “while supplies last,” she added.
After the Christmas weekend, the holiday programs pick up on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with a pinecone bird-feeder craft at 11 a.m., which Bernat said will be great for all but the littlest of children.
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m., a special Gingerbread Bake-Off is planned for teens and ’tweens — there is no actual baking involved, just constructing and decorating gingerbread houses, she said. At 5 p.m. on Dec. 28, there will be a showing of another Christmas favorite movie, “Christmas Vacation.”
On Thursday, Dec 29, at 11 a.m., families are being invited to the library for a New Year’s craft activity, which Bernat said involves making hats to ring in the New Year with, as well as a “ball-drop”-themed craft. At 3 p.m., teens and ’tweens are being invited to chill out with some “adult coloring” activities. “Home Alone” will be the day’s featured film, to be shown at 5 p.m.
A “Double Furry Feature PJ Party” on Friday, Dec. 30, closes out the week of fun at the library, according to Bernat.
“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” to be shown at 1 p.m., is a computer-animated martial arts comedy released earlier in 2022, about a down-on-his-luck hound who finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s evil plot to destroy their village.
“DC League of Super-Pets,” to be shown at 3 p.m. in the library, is another 2022 release, in which Krypto the Super Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side-by-side in Metropolis. When the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission.
Families are being invited to come in their superhero PJs and enjoy both films, as well as popcorn and coloring sheets.
All Home for the Holidays programs are free of charge. The Frankford Library is located at 8 Main Street in Frankford. For more information, call the library at (302) 732-9351, or visit the library’s Facebook page or its website, at http://frankford.lib.de.us.