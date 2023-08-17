The Frankford Public Library will hold a fundraiser on Monday, Aug. 21, from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Millsboro.
In addition to 10 percent of participants’ meal checks being donated to the library, there will also be a silent auction, raffle and book sale during the event, according to Bonnie Elliott, library director.
In order to participate, patrons need to present the flyer for the event when they arrive at the restaurant. Participants can pick up a physical copy from the library or print the flyer from the library’s Facebook page. All proceeds from the fundraiser go to library programming, Elliott said.
The Frankford Public Library is located at 8 Main Street in Frankford. For more information or to have a flyer for the fundraiser sent by email, call the library at (302) 732-9351.