A celebration of Black History Month in Frankford promises to be an evening of music and culture that the entire community can enjoy.
“An Evening Celebrating Black History” will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company fire hall. The event, which organizers said will include about an hour of music and other historical and cultural programing, is a first-time collaboration between the Frankford Public Library, the Indian River High School Music Department and the Lower Sussex County NAACP.
During the program, members of the Tri-M music honor society will be performing a range of music representing Black history and culture, according to Indian River Choir Director Laura Carey.
Carey said the music students “have been working outside of class time” to prepare for the program, which will include musical pieces ranging from African folk songs to jazz. The vocal and instrumental music students have been “working on pieces that celebrate Black history, but also Black culture,” Carey said.
She said the program reflects the diversity of music that she and Band Director De Anna Zecchin work to include in the curriculum at Indian River.
“We strive to include everything from Bach to modern music,” she said.
“The kids are excited about it,” Carey said. “It’s fun music, it’s going to be a good time.”
About 30 Indian River students will be performing in the program, according to Carey. She said three of the pieces in the program are “pieces that I pulled from my library,” with which the students are already familiar.
Sandra Meyer, adult programming director for the Frankford Public Library, said she is excited about the collaboration between the school, the library and the Lower Sussex NAACP. It is the second time in the past year that the library has spotlighted a music group from an area school — a group of Southern Delaware School of the Arts students performed in Frankford Town Park during the kickoff event for the library’s summer reading program last year.
“This is a great opportunity for the kids to show off their skills, and for the community to hear some great music,” Meyer said. “It’s a celebration of a wonderful culture, a time to just sit back and relax and bring people together. I just think it’s going to be a wonderful evening. Hopefully, everyone in the community will want to come out and support us.”
Lower Sussex NAACP President Lucinda Spence said her organization will be providing refreshments for the evening, as well as additional programming focusing on Black history.