The Friends of the South Coastal Library (FOSCL) School Partnerships Program kicked off its 2022-2023 season with three author events at its two partners schools, Lord Baltimore Elementary School (LBES) and the Indian River School District Early Learning Center (ELC).
“Bringing authors to the classroom encourages students to read and write more, helps motivate reluctant and struggling readers, and offers a chance for students to see a real person talk about their creative career,” representatives said.
On Oct. 6, an audience of kindergarteners and first-graders took in John Hadfield’s presentation “Science is Everywhere!” as 160 students had the opportunity to participate in the live program, an encore for Hadfield, who last presented at LBES as part of the FOSCL School Partnership Program in 2119.
Hadfield said he is actually kind of shy, but interested young students look on as John raps in “The Science Show.” For more information about “Science is Everywhere!” visit www.JohnHadfield.net.
On Oct. 12, local author Allison Wiest presented two separate events to Grades 4 and 5 at LBES. Her presentations, focused on the art and science of authorship, helped children understand how writers generate ideas, themes and subjects for a book. She used her “Roaming Riley” series as the jumping-off point for the conversation, with 50 copies of “Roaming Riley: Delmarva” purchased by FOSCL and made available to fourth- and fifth-grade students at LBES.
Wiest was an elementary school teacher for 12 years, but has had a passion for writing since she was young. In 2018, she left her teaching position to finally write the story that had been developing in her head for over five years. “Roaming Riley: A Delmarva Adventure” is her first novel in what will be a series of books about Riley’s adventures around the world. She lives in Selbyville with her husband, two daughters, three cats and a dog. To learn more about the Roaming Riley adventure series, head to www.allisonwiest.com or on Instagram at @allisonwiest_author.
A new partnership for FOSCL involves working with Janet Hickman, principal of the Indian River School District Early Learning Center in Frankford. The collaboration brought Christine Tomalin, a local author based in Millsboro, to the community’s youngest learners on Oct. 13, when she visited the 4-year-olds’ classrooms in six separate visits with three different teachers. She read from her book “If I Had A Tail” and talked with the children about storytelling and how she generates ideas for her books.
Since the ELC does not have a dedicated library, three classroom sets of Tomalin’s book donated by FOSCL will remain in individual classrooms, where they can be shared with the 3-year-old “Littles” at ELC.
Now in its seventh year, the School Partnerships Project sponsors programs and presenters to benefit students, and is designed to “introduce students to the rich and varied free resources, programs and activities offered through the South Coastal Library.”
FOSCL provides resources to enhance the library experience of all South Coastal Library’s patrons, raising funds for all FOSCL projects. The proceeds from community events including the annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour and pop-up book sales go directly back into programs serving the community.
Those who are interested in becoming a Friend of the South Coastal Library and supporting projects like the School Partnerships Program can contact FOSCL at info@FOSCL.com for more information.