The Friends of the South Coastal Library (FOSCL) are inviting applicants and/or nominations for a three-year term of service on the FOSCL Board of Directors.
“If you or someone you know shares our love for the library and value it as a vital resource to our community, we invite you to consider running for a term on the FOSCL Board,” representatives said.
“The Friends of the South Coastal Library, affectionately known as and pronounced as ‘fossil,’ is a group of people who love the library and are dedicated to providing funds to supplement the resources and programs of our exceptional community library,” they said.
Founded in 1988, FOSCL raised the money to build the original library on Kent Avenue in 1994, raised more than $2 million to expand the Kent Avenue library to its current size, and currently offers financial support for resources and programs beyond what would be possible with only Sussex County funding.
To get those extra funds, FOSCL has two major fundraisers every year. Every penny raised from the fundraisers is given to the library, and the library, in turn, uses those monies to provide the library patrons and the library community with extra programs, better facilities and a greater variety of items available to the users of the library. All of the money that’s given to FOSCL comes right back to the library patrons. FOSCL is non-profit, all-volunteer fundraising organization in service to the community.
FOSCL provides the funding for South Coastal Library to offer a variety of programs and services, which have included: adult programs, at no cost to patrons, including lectures, films, craft workshops, exercise programs, dance lessons and musical presentations; children’s school and library programs with free books; special library book collections; access to media collections; essential technology including copy machines, computers and an electronics charging station; furnishings that enhance and expand usable space for library patrons; and property landscaping and care.
FOSCL provides ongoing education about library programs and services through the FOSCL newsletter, “The Connection”; its website at www.FOSCL.com; and other local publications.
“We believe that an excellent library is a community asset which reinforces learning and provides access to a diverse range of information, thought, and opinion for all members of the community.”
FOSCL raises the funds for all its projects, offering community events including the annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour, scheduled virtually this year, from July 18 through July 31, 2021, and the Summer Book Sale, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 12-14, pending confirmation that it can be held safely. (The library is currently unable to accept donations due to COVID restrictions; an announcement will follow when they are again able to do so.)
“The South Coastal Library has been more important than ever over the past year, finding new and creative ways to continue to provide meaningful services and connection in our community,” representatives said. “If you, or someone you know, share the Friends of South Coastal Library value that a well-resourced, up-to-date, comfortable library facility coupled with the latest technology is a vital resource to our community, we invite you to consider running for a term on the FOSCL Board.”
Terms start in September; board members serve for a three-year term (2021-2024) and may elect to run for a second term. Meetings are held seven times a year at the South Coastal Library, on the last Tuesday of each month. For more information or to be considered, contact Barb Calkins, Nominations Committee chair, at calkins.barb@gmail.com or (301) 642-4054. The deadline to submit nominations/applications is April 30.a