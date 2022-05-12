The deadline is approaching for applications for the Friends of the South Coastal Library (FOSCL) 2022 Board of Directors. Applicants should submit their résumé and letter of interest by June 15 to BarbCFOSCL@gmail.com.
The FOSCL Board of Directors consists of local community members and business leaders who want to make a difference by sharing their talents and insights in support of the library. An all-volunteer organization, Friends members advocate and raise money to support the library, develop meaningful community programs and services, and supplement library resources to strengthen the library user experience.
Lectures, films, cooking demonstrations, art lessons, craft workshops, exercise programs, dance lessons and musical presentation are offered at the South Coastal Library at no cost to patrons because of the support of FOSCL. In addition, FOSCL sponsors children’s school and library programs, provides the resources to enhance special library book collections; underwrites access to media collections; make essential technology available to library patrons; expands usable space with furnishings; and supports property landscaping and care.
FOSCL raises the funds for all of its projects, offering community events including the annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour (tickets at beachandbaycottagetour.com) and the new Pop-Up Book Sales at the library.
FoSCL Board candidates with leadership skills, organizational skills, financial management, fundraising, business background, community activism, oral and written communication skills, and a love of libraries are especially being encouraged to apply.
For more information, see the FoSCL website at www.foscl.com, or reach out by email to barbcfoscl@gmail.com.