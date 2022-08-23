On Friday, Sept. 2, the Fort Miles Historical Association will host its sixth annual V.J. Day event celebrating the surrender of the Japanese Empire to the Allied Forces signaling the end of World War II. It also honors the 774 Delawareans who perished while serving their country during the war.
An 11 a.m. ceremony will include an oral history of the war leading up to the surrender, a reading of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s speech and a tolling of the bell for 100 of the 774 Delawareans who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.
In addition, the Fort Miles Museum will hold an Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Museum admission will be free. Visitors can explore the historic area, tour the Fort Miles Museum in Battery 519, view future museum plans and learn about organizations that support Fort Miles.
Fort Miles is located within Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes. For more V.J. Day event information, email info@fortmilesha.org with “VJ Day” in the subject line.