History buffs, take note: The Fort Miles Historical Association and Delaware State Parks will host “Delaware Defense Day” at the World War II fort, located within Cape Henlopen State Park, on Saturday, April 23.
Delaware’s maritime and military history intersect at the Fort Miles Historical Area. The fort itself now operates as a museum, including Battery 519, six barracks buildings, a fire control tower, an orientation building and the Fort Miles Artillery Park.
Battery 519, located underground, features exhibits relating to coastal defense operations and offers a glimpse into the daily life of the more than 2,000 soldiers who were stationed there during World War II.
The museum is currently hosting a special exhibit titled “Oil Still Bleeds,” which features a relic from the U.S.S. Arizona, which sank in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 11, 1941. The FMHA board petitioned the Navy in 2018 for a piece of the U.S.S. Arizona wreckage to be displayed at Fort Miles.
The acquisition of the U.S.S. Arizona relic brought to the fort a “bookend” to the fort’s exhibits, since its 16-inch gun from the U.S.S. Missouri, on the deck of which the Japanese surrendered, ending World War II in September 1945.
Saturday’s event showcases the fort, which served to guard the entrance to the Delaware Bay and numerous East Coast ports during World War II. A popular part of the day’s activities is a re-enactment of the 1945 capture of a German U-boat and surrender of its crew.
Families visiting the fort on Saturday will find a number of hands-on activities for children that have been added to the museum experience, FMHA Co-President Jeffrey DiBella said, including working field, phones, an interactive diorama and a Navy signal light that can be used to spell children’s names.
The events of the day begin at 9 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony in the Historical Area. Other events include:
- 10 a.m. — Fort Miles Museum (inside Battery 519) opens for self-guided tours ($5 per person, payable by cash or check only). Those wishing to see only the U.S.S. Arizona “Oil Still Bleeds” exhibit may view it free of charge.
- 10:30 a.m. — Off the Hook Restaurant Group opens the Mess Hall for food and beverage purchases;
- 11 a.m. — 3-inch black powder artillery firing demonstration
- 1 p.m. — Small-arms demonstration;
- 2 p.m. — Artillery firing demonstration;
- 3:15 p.m. — Rehoboth Beach Concert Band (Orientation Building);
- As a special attraction for Delaware Defense Day, an M-18 Hellcat tank destroyer will be on-site at the fort for the first time, DiBella said.
- A free lecture will be offered inside Battery 519 during the day, describing the events leading up to the 1945 surrender of the German U-boat at Fort Miles.
- The World War II Tunes band will be performing in the Orientation Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also throughout the day, FMHA docents will be on hand to answer questions about the fort complex and offer details about upcoming plans.
- The Museum Gift Shop inside Battery 519 will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- In the Museum Art Gallery, a silent auction of art will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; visitors can also see handmade models of World War II ships and aircraft, and a German U-boat. In the Howard Schroeder Gallery inside Battery 519, the works that famed artist Howard Schroeder painted while he was stationed at Fort Miles will be on display.
- Representatives from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, Delaware Police Museum and Air Mobility Command Museum (Historical Area) will be on hand to talk to visitors during the day.
Visitors should take note of special parking arrangements for the day. Upon paying the fee to enter Cape Henlopen State Park, all vehicles should follow the entrance road to the left and turn left. Signs will direct vehicles to the Main Beach parking area, where visitors can hop on a shuttle bus to be transported to the Historical Area.
Handicapped-accessible parking is available; visitors needing it should follow the park entrance road to the left and turn right at the T-intersection; signage will show the way from there.
For more information, visit the Fort Miles Historical Association website at www.fortmilesha.org.