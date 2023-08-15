The Fort Miles Museum has launched its new website showcasing the history, heritage and future of Delaware’s world-class World War II museum in a preserved World War II post.
“Above all, this website is a salute to those who served, past and present,” said Jim Pierce, president of the museum’s board. “We honor their memories by telling their stories and bringing history alive for visitors, students, and veterans who visit every year. This fresh, mobile-responsive site will introduce Fort Miles to a new generation of friends and supporters.”
The website supplements the work of the museum in the digital world, featuring articles and information about the development and service of Fort Miles, located in what is now Cape Henlopen State Park.
It documents the history of the museum’s two “Bookends,” a relic from the U.S.S. Arizona and a gun barrel aboard the U.S.S. Missouri. The site includes information on featured exhibits, art displays inside Battery 519, and The Overlook, an oceanfront events venue. There is also an interactive version of the Wall of Honor kiosk allowing site visitors to search for information about specific honorees.
The site also highlights expansion plans to include new exhibits, an entrance and a bigger lobby, and a Visitors Center. Construction on the first phase is expected to start in 2024.
“The launching of the new website is very timely in that it kicks off what we hope will be a new appreciation of this American treasure whose restoration was begun almost 20 years ago to the day,” said Larry Boyer, treasurer of the museum’s board. “Just think what we can all accomplish in the next 20 years!”
The site showcases current events and programs — such as the V-J Day Ceremony on Sept. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m., including the reading of names of 50 Delawareans who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War II.
The Fort Miles Museum is the operating name of Fort Miles Museum & Historic Area Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is steering the planned expansion and will ultimately oversee the museum’s day-to-day operations. The Museum’s Board of Directors has equal representation from local communities, Delaware State Parks and Fort Miles Historical Association. Fort Miles Historical Association is the support and volunteer organization for Fort Miles Museum.