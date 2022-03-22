For more than two years, representatives from the Fort Miles Historical Association (FMHA), Delaware State Parks (DSP) and local communities have worked to create and have now formed a new nonprofit, the Fort Miles Museum & Historical Area Inc. d/b/a Fort Miles Museum. The entity will oversee a planned expansion of and ultimately assume management responsibility for the Fort Miles Museum, located in Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes.
The new museum corporation, formed in December, has appointed a nine-person board of directors with equal representation from FMHA, DSP and local communities. Initially, the board will focus on exhibit design, capital projects, marketing and fundraising for the planned expansion.
FMHA and its volunteers, having worked for nearly 20 years to help develop the museum, bringing it to its present state, will continue as the museum’s key support group. Dedicated volunteers will continue with restoration work, installing new exhibits, conducting museum tours and co-hosting events.
Delaware State Parks, the owner of Fort Miles and its World War II-era structures and artifacts, will continue to maintain the museum’s facilities, oversee site operations and play an important role in implementing the future plans for the museum, organizers noted.
In a joint statement, Kay Wheatley, chairperson, and Jim Pierce, president, said, “Our new board will concentrate on establishing Fort Miles Museum as a major attraction and destination on the Eastern seaboard. We expect Fort Miles will become an even more exciting place for the thousands of families, veterans, historians and schoolchildren who visit each year.”