The Fort Miles Museum recently received a Letter of Determination from the Internal Revenue Service designating Fort Miles Museum & Historical Area Inc. as a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation under U.S. tax law. The designation enables qualified donors to claim a tax deduction for donations made to the corporation.
Fort Miles Museum was incorporated in Delaware in December 2021 to complete and implement the Fort Miles Development Plan, which was developed by GWWO Architects of Baltimore Md.) and Gallagher & Associates, a museum design firm based in Washington, D.C. Personnel from Delaware State Parks and Fort Miles Historical Association worked with the Fort Miles Museum Board of Directors to finalize this 76-page concept plan, which was published in the first quarter of 2022.
Under the plan, the Fort Miles Museum will initially expand its array of exhibits to include many new interactive exhibits, construct modern restrooms and expand the museum lobby. Following completion of those projects, a visitors center will be constructed in the Historical Area, the existing Orientation Building will be repurposed as flex space for meetings, special events and temporary exhibits, and selected barracks buildings will be refurbished to accommodate overnight visitors.
Recently, the Fort Miles Museum received news that it had been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Delaware Community Reinvestment Fund to continue work on the development plan. Additional fundraising initiatives will be announced over the next six months, representatives noted.