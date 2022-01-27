It was during a walk at Assateague Island that the Rev. David Beresford was reminded of how fleeting life is.
“I had a sense of dying while walking on the sand there. It was nothing dramatic, really. Not like a near-death experience or anything. I was at Assateague with my wife. We were walking in the sand, leaving footprints in the sand, and we started to walk back from the beach. The water had come in and washed away our footprints. Our footprints suddenly stopped. It reminded me life is so fleeting,” the interim pastor at Christ Church Christiana Hundred in Wilmington said. His wife, Ruth, is rector there.
Beresford, who was formerly interim rector at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, put that experience, and others, into a book of 31 meditations, titled “Above & Below,” published last month.
“Quite a few people wrote to me about that experience,” he said during a recent conversation.
“As I wrote the book, I drew on my own experiences. It is a spiritual book, including a number of meditations that were inspired by my time at Bethany Beach. There is a story about a visit to the Nature Center, another about buying dinner in Selbyville, another about celebrating a Eucharist on the beach at 6 a.m.
While he was at St. Martha’s, every week Beresford wrote an inspiration or meditation and e-mailed it to members of the congregation.
“They already had a Saturday Inspiration in place, but I took it and made it my own. I set that as a discipline for myself, to learn if I could do that. It meant sometimes I would know what to write and other times I would be pacing the floor, but something did come, always, eventually. Writing the book was very demanding and rewarding,” he added. “At the end of my time at St. Martha’s, people said, ‘We are really going to miss these meditations. You ought to put them in a book,’” he said.
That book contains 131 pages and 33 meditations, and costs $20 for the paperback version or $45 for hardback. It was published by Cedar Tree Books in Wilmington and is available from the publisher, at https://www.cedartreebooks.com/catalog/1-books/163-above-below.
With meditations as long as two pages or more, and others succinct, the book was also inspired by columnists whose work Beresford likes to read.
“I’ve had a lot of good responses. I think the readers are generally enjoying it. My son had a wedding in Copenhagen, so we went to Sweden. We visited Hamlet’s Castle. In the basement of Hamlet’s Castle is an area that is very dark and it’s cobblestone. It’s incredibly dangerous. I turned that into a discussion about faith. Sometimes in faith we walk in darkness and are unsure of our footing,” he said.
Another meditation is based on a visit to a church in Sweden and the study of the mystery of the crucifixion through a wall painting. In New Mexico, the Beresfords visited the home of 19th century author D.H. Lawrence and discovered a connection to the Biblical Book of Psalms.
During periods when the church was closed because of the raging coronavirus pandemic, the pastor said he wanted to encourage church members and give them a feeling of being together even if they couldn’t meet.
To those wondering why the pandemic happened to begin with, and why a loving God would allow the illness and so many deaths of innocent people, Beresford said disease is “part and parcel of the human condition and has been with us since Adam and Eve walked the earth.”
“I think there have been worse plagues in the past, and the church has been in the heart of it. God is here for our suffering, so for those who are suffering and experiencing loss of a loved one, this is really when you get close to God. God is never far away. It’s hard to keep your faith, but that’s why it’s important for people like me to encourage other people to turn to God, because God is a comfort,” he said.
When he was at St. Martha’s, he said, he often encouraged the congregation and said not to get downhearted.
“We are stronger than that, and God is stronger than that. God is our strength and our consolation. We are privileged to be able to share that love and to be able to remind people of the power of it and how love can heal and love can restore and love can soothe,” he said.
He referred to the pandemic in the meditations, he said, “always in terms of ‘When we are together again’ and ‘We will get through this,’” he said.
“This book is a little book of joy, and I hope it has quite a bit of teaching in there, as well,” he said.