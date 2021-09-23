Historic Bethany Beach homes and cottages are being featured on the 4th Annual Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the featured cottages for the 2021 tour are the former Addy 3 cottage, now in use as the Bethany Beach Nature Center.
Relocated from its original site and now located at 807 Garfield Parkway, the cottage in use as an educational center. It was one of five cottages built by John and Jennie Addy, one of the six original Pittsburgh families who created the Town of Bethany Beach.
The Addys purchased five lots from the Bethany Beach Improvement Company and built five cottages. Addy 1 still exists, on Second Street. Addy 2 and Addy 5 were destroyed by storms. Addy 4 is the famous Addy By the Sea on the oceanfront, today in use as a bed-and-breakfast.
The Addy 3 cottage was donated to the Town of Bethany Beach, moved to the current location, and transformed into Bethany’s Nature Center in 1998. Originally, the Addy 3 was built in 1904 and located directly behind the Addy Sea. After the 1927 storm, when the Addy Sea had to be moved west, the Addys sold the Addy 3 to their friends the Perrys, who moved it onto one of their lots. To move houses in those days, people used manpower and mule-power, rolling the structures across logs. It is amazing that they survived.
A limited number of tickets are available for the tour. They can be purchased at Made By Hand (Route 1, South Bethany), Gallery One (Route 26, Ocean View), Bethany Beach Books (downtown Bethany Beach) and Bethany Beach Town Hall (on the day of the tour only), and online at www.thequietresorts.com. Tickets cost $25 each, and proceeds support the developing Coastal Towns Museum at 40 West Avenue in Ocean View. (Masks and social distancing will be required of all docents and tour participants inside the cottages.)