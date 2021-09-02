One of the categories in this year’s FORGE Youth & Family Academy Car Show represents the spirit of the organization, as it has struggled to continue serving a community still reeling from the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
FORGE founder Tara Barrett-Shrieves said this week that the organization, which serves at-risk youth and families in several Maryland counties and in Sussex County in Delaware, has been struggling to meet community needs during the pandemic, as its usual activities and gatherings have been seriously hampered.
“We made it through,” Barrett-Shrieves said. “We’re still trudging along.”
That’s where the new car show category comes in.
“Roughest (Still) Running” is the name of the newest category in the three-year-old fundraiser event, and Barrett-Shrieves said it’s meant to include trucks that might not be the shiniest or the fastest, but they’re “the roughest truck running.” The qualifications: the truck has to be licensed, and it has to get to the show under its own power.
There are 16 other categories for the show, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FORGE clubhouse in Pittsville, Md.
Another new category that Barrett-Shrieves said will appeal to younger car buffs is “Stanced at a Glance,” showing off “camber work,” which allows a car’s wheels to be tilted “so it squats,” Barrett-Shrieves said.
Of course, there will be more traditional categories as well, including winners in a variety of car brands, club with most members in attendance and car that travels the farthest to attend the show.
The FORGE Car Show will also offer door prizes for which all entrants are eligible. Vehicle entries cost $10 each. Proceeds will go toward FORGE programming, which includes educational and enrichment activities for youth.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 entries in the car show. A food truck from Sandy’s Dog Gone Good Eats will be on site. Barrrett-Shrieves said games, such as cornhole, will be set up, and the club house will be open for children to play arcade games.
The motto for FORGE, “Breaking the Cycle of Bad Choices,” explains much of the organization’s mission. Current programs include Forge Friday, held the second and fourth Friday of each month for children 5 or older, and Teen Impact, programs for youth ages 12 to 17.
Barrett-Shrieves said the club was not able to hold its usual fundraisers during the pandemic, so community support is more important now than ever. Many area businesses have stepped up to help sponsor the car show, she said, including principal sponsors East Coast Tile and Racetrack Auto.
She also said the organization is “rebuilding” its membership, which was depleted quite a bit while so many activities had to be canceled and families were staying home.
Barrett-Shrieves said she found ways “to mentor kids outside the building” and visited members at their homes during the first three months of the pandemic — and even checked in with some children who were homeless during that time. “It was crazy,” she said.
The FORGE Youth & Family Academy Car Show will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the organization’s Pittsville location, at 7804 Gumboro Road, Pittsville, Md.
For more information on entering the car show, call or text Tara Barrett-Shrieves at (443) 513-1048.