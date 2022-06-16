The Historic Lewes Farmers’ Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18, at George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes.
At 10 a.m., Jude Block, owner of Ever-Present Yoga, will return to the demo tent to guide market attendees in an exploration of yoga breathing and stretch techniques.
“Positive energy will be flowing on a morning filled with breath connection and mindful movement,” organizers said. “Breath awareness is the key to creating calm as it soothes and settles both body and mind.”
During the demonstration, there will be yoga breathing techniques offered to help ease response to stress, and also some gentle stretching while seated in a chair and a guided meditation.
“This nurturing practice will help participants feel rejuvenated, present, and ready for the weekend.”
At the market, 32 farmers/producers will bring blueberries, peas, radicchio, summer squashes, kale, greenhouse tomatoes, strawberries, bok choy, sugar snap peas, snow peas, broccoli, radishes, carrots, Swiss chard, spinach, arugula, fresh-cut asparagus, lettuces including romaine, lamb and pork sausages, tilapia fish, oysters, live crabs or hand-picked crabmeat, grass-fed chicken, beef and pork, honey, mushrooms, kombucha, eggs, yogurt, milk, butter, ice cream, jams, fresh-baked breads, and pastries made with fruit from the vendors at the market, as well as herb, veggie, and flower plants, cut-flower bouquets including sunflowers, and more.
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is producer-only — customers are able to buy directly from the farmer who grew the produce. Only vendors who grow, raise or produce what they sell are allowed in the market.
Children’s Storytime at the Market, a partnership with the Lewes Public Library, takes place at 10 a.m. Library volunteers read books about farming, gardening, eating healthy, and nature at the yellow tent near the Historic Lewes Farmers Market Information Tent.
The HLFM Big Raffle has three prizes, each valued at $1,000: Jazz Fest weekend tickets and dinner; the Fabu-Lewes-Feast, including eight $125 restaurant gift cards; and a Private-in-Home 3-Course Chef Dinner with Wine Pairing for 10 by Chef Sean Corea. Tickets are on sale at the market, and the drawing is Sept. 3. The winner does not have to be present.
The market takes place at George H.P. Smith Park. However, in case of inclement weather, the market moves to Lewes Elementary School parking lot, 820 Savannah Road.
The market continues its SNAP (EBT/food stamps) program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the market. WIC and SFMNP coupons will also be accepted at the market starting in June.
Customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk, and other food from growers at the market to donate to the HLFM Food Pantry Purchase Program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to various food pantries, including both Epworth and Casa San Francisco. The HLFM thanks its customers for their generosity.
The circle in front of the Fred Thomas Building at the foot of Dupont is open for handicapped-accessible drop-off and pick-up. Beebe Healthcare is allowing market customers to park in its outside parking lots. Go to www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org to see where parking is located and to view vendor maps for the market. The Lewes Line also stops at the market, where Park meets Johnson at George H.P. Smith Park.
The Wednesday Market at Crooked Hammock Brewery is open with 10 farmers, from 8 to 11 a.m., June through September.
More information about the market is available at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.