The YMCA of Delaware will be distributing food at multiple locations across the state and will serve as pickup sites for the Food Bank of Delaware Backpack Program. For more information, visit www.ymcade.org/food-distribution/.
Food distribution
Community members are able to pick up boxes of pre-packaged non-refrigerated/non-perishable food staples. This is open to the community, and registration is not required. Quantities are limited. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to noon, or until supplies are depleted, with the local distribution for the week being on Tuesday, May 5, at Sussex YMCA at 20080 Church Street, Rehoboth Beach.
Backpack program
Each Friday, the YMCA of Delaware will distribute weekend meals for children in need through the Food Bank of Delaware Backpack Program (https://www.fbd.org/backpack-program/), including distribution at the Sussex YMCA. Meals will include nutritious food such as shelf-stable milk and juice, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and meatballs, beef stew, granola bars, apple sauce, cereal and more. Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required. Food pickup is on Fridays from 8 to 10 a.m., or until supplies are depleted.