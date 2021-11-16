This summer, SoDel Concepts employees engaged in a friendly wine-selling competition that bore fruit. Top producer Amy Savia, who works at Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach, won a free five-day trip to Napa and Sonoma.
Jess Muzzin at Fish On in Lewes came in second. She received select magnum bottles from Jackson Family Wines, a $200 SoDel Concepts gift card and branded items from the hospitality group and the winery.
Lidyanne Silva, who works at The Clubhouse at Baywood in Millsboro, received third place overall. She won a $200 SoDel Concepts gift card.
In addition, the top sellers at the 12 restaurants that were open during the contest received a $100 gift card. (SoDel recently opened Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island, and Ocean View Brewing Company is under construction.)
Mike Zygmonski, the hospitality company’s wine director, reached out to Nick Sharp, regional sales manager of Jackson Family Wines, to organize the contest, which ran from May 17 to Sept. 6.
“We have a wonderful partnership with Jackson Family Wines, and they have a diverse portfolio,” said Zygmonski, a certified sommelier. “The servers who won were well-informed and did an excellent job at helping our guests select the right pairing for the meal.”
Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, agreed.
“Our wine program has helped build our business and our reputation,” he said. “The SoDel wine team prioritizes education, which gives our servers the knowledge to help guests select something they will love.”
Servers received points that differed depending on the wine, price and whether it was served in a glass or bottle.
The wine team — Chad McMaster, Amber Willis, Jess Braun and Chris Carmean — accompanied Savia on the October trip, which Zygmonski and Sharp led. The itinerary included tours of 10 different vineyards, including Freemark Abbey, Copain, La Crema, Kendall-Jackson, Hartford Court, Stonestreet and Cardinal.
By 2022, SoDel Concepts will have 14 restaurants. Visit sodelconcepts.com for more information.