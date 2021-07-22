Wayback Burgers, a longtime fixture in the Peninsula Crossing shopping center in Millsboro, has moved into the former Hardee’s building at 28552 DuPont Boulevard (Route 113), doubling the seating capacity and adding a window for picking up orders.
A drive-through window will open soon, General Manager Jim Patel said.
Wayback Burgers, which opened in 1991, has been in Millsboro since 2010, and moved into the new building on June 22.
“It gives us more space. We have more parking spots for our customers, and we had the opportunity to be on the highway, for more visibility. There’s a new design and modern furniture. It had been several years since that Wayback restaurant changed its design, although the product has not changed,” Patel said.
The color scheme is in shades of gray, but was red and green in years past, he said.
“Wayback burgers are known as fresh burgers — fresh beef, not frozen. We don’t use patties from a factory. Our milkshakes are hand-dipped — all of them — and made with individual mixers,” he said.
Milkshake flavors include chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream, Oreo and tangerine.
“We have the Impossible Burger, which is vegetarian, and a veggie burger,” he said, promising that both are cooked in a separate fryer and not near meat, to respect vegetarians.
“The Impossible Burger sells pretty well,” he noted.
“Steak is on the menu, a chicken sandwich. We have sides of macaroni-and-cheese, french fries, onion rings, chili cheese fries, bacon tater tots, plain tater tots, Cajun tater tots. There’s a Caesar salad and garden salad,” he said.
Wayback Burgers, with 14 employees and a new seating capacity of 60, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a grand opening in August.
Founded in Newark, Del., in 1991, Wayback “symbolizes the inner rebel who might not eat their veggies, but holds the door for Grandma every time,” the company’s website at www.waybackburgers.com states.
“Slightly irreverent toward those who don’t understand, but always reminded. Wayback is honest and straightforward, reflecting our guests: hardworking people who want simple, uncomplicated things. Coming here is a treat. It’s a place for everyone to feel comfortable, and no one is excluded. It feels revived — young and fresh with a nod to how things were back in the day but with a twist,” it states.
“If you want to try something fresh and nice, like a fresh beef burger, we are the place to go,” Patel said. “Nobody has a fresh burger like we do. We have an old-time style of cooking and the same strategy used in days gone by. And if you want to enjoy a hand-dipped milkshake, come here.”