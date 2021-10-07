Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, recently had one of its brews named the best Belgian witbier in the Mid-Atlantic region, at the United States Beer Tasting Championship (USBTC).
The competition was the summer event of USBTC’s 27th annual multistage competition. Judges examined 775 beers from 177 breweries across 18 beer categories. Within each, the USBTC determined a grand champion and the best entry from seven U.S. regions.
“There is stiff competition in the Mid-Atlantic market, which makes this recognition so rewarding,” said Jimmy Valm, brewmaster for Thompson Island Brewing Company and for Ocean View Brewing Company, which is under construction.
“Some of the participants who placed in other categories include Troegs Brewing Company, Victory, Heavy Seas and our neighbor in Rehoboth, Revelation Craft Brewing Company,” he said.
A seasonal release, Wave Check (5.2 percent ABV) is brewed with orange peel and coriander for a slight fruit taste with a spicy bite. Witbier (white beer) is always cloudy, as opposed to some other wheat beers.
By 2022, SoDel Concepts will have 14 restaurants, including the two brewpubs. Visit sodelconcepts.com for more information.