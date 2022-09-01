VFW Post 7234 has been hosting its 100 percent volunteer-manned Sunday Breakfasts since the 1980s. The breakfasts are typically held once a week through the summer months, starting in May (the Sunday before Mother’s Day) and ending near Labor Day.
As one of the two “open to the public” events that the VFW holds, the Sunday Breakfasts can bring in a crowd of at least 500 people per breakfast. The breakfasts have evolved from made-to-order to buffet-style to accommodate the high patronage.
While patrons have many reasons to attend Post 7234’s breakfasts (such as to get a taste of Bob the bartender’s famous Bloody Mary and mimosa drinks, the special recipe french toast, a sample of the all-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, sausages and more), being able to support veteran services through their dining experience has also been a draw for customers.
Board Member, Post Adjutant and volunteer team leader Fulton Loppatto noted that, because the Sunday Breakfasts are completely run by volunteers, “All proceeds go to support veterans causes, veterans in need, local charities and local youth activities. All the tips you leave on the table at breakfast go to support the VFW National Home for Children in Eaton Rapids, Mich., which helps the widows and orphans affected by war. Thanks to our breakfast customers’ generosity we were able to write a check for $5,000 to the National Home. God bless you,” he said.
The four rotating volunteer teams, led by Russell Paulus, John Frye, Ken Smith, and Theo and Fulton Loppatto, respectively, are some of the many responsible for keeping the operation up and running from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. Though kept busy manning the register, cooking, cleaning and more, volunteers still manage to keep the experience from feeling impersonal, Loppatto said.
The post adjutant said his favorite part of volunteering at the breakfasts is meeting new people and keeping customers happy and amused. He said he uses the breakfast as “a good opportunity for attracting new members to the post — especially our young veterans and families, who we offer a free membership for the first year, and depending on circumstances, even longer. We do not want to leave any veteran behind and do not want membership fees to stop them from belonging and getting support.”
When hustle and bustle doesn’t allow for in-depth conversations with the diners, the Sunday Breakfast functions as an unofficial meet-and-greet, Loppatto noted. Introductions are made, phone numbers are exchanged, and future activities are discussed.
“We give the initial info so they can follow up later.”
It is how Loppatto, and the other volunteers, help ensure that no veteran gets overlooked or forgotten, and that the dining experience is more than just a breakfast.
Though summer may be drawing to a close, it has not ended yet, which means there is still time to experience the food, camaraderie and the views of the VFW Post 7234 Sunday Breakfasts.