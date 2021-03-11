The popular BBQ Chicken Shack, organized by VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, will open again on Saturday, May 22, and will be open every Saturday until Sept. 4, regardless of weather conditions.
From 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., or until the cooks are sold out, half of a barbecued chicken, with chips, will be available for $8. Bottles of water and sodas cost $1 each.
Located at the National Guard training site on Route 1 in Bethany Beach, under a pavilion, the BBQ Chicken Shack will offer carry-out only this year, with no seating due to coronavirus restrictions, but Ken Weber, coordinator, promised “the best barbecued chicken you’ve ever eaten.”
“That’s what people say. We like to think we put out one of the best products in the area,” Weber said.
“It’s amazing how much that Chicken Shack is part of the fabric of the community. People look forward to it every season. People coming to visit plan their arrivals to get chicken when they get here, and they plan their departure so they can buy it when they leave. We’re very proud of the service we provide.
“All the money we make goes back into VFW charities and local charities, such as scholarships and that sort of thing for the local community, and we also donate to other charities,” Weber said.
The annual net profit usually exceeds $30,000, he said.
Established around 1960, the Chicken Shack is manned by members of the Post and its Auxiliary.
“We use a secret sauce,” Weber noted.
Asked to reveal the secret ingredient, he playfully refused.
“In a word, no,” he said. “That’s one of those things we keep as a priority.”