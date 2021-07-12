A new seafood business is aiming to bring social fun and a one-of-a-kind dining experience to Bethany Beach. Topsail Steamer will officially open its doors in Bethany Beach in late July, with its first location in Delaware. The family-run company provides steam pots of fresh, local seafood for customers to take home, steam and eat.
Owner and founder Danielle Mahon grew up near Delaware, and said she was inspired by summers at the beach with family and friends enjoying fresh seafood and salty air.
“Topsail Steamer combines everything that is great about the Delaware shore, and we give families an exciting, memorable way to enjoy the coast and its local seafood together,” said Mahon.
The Bethany Beach Topsail Steamer is designed to have a beachy, down-to-earth vibe, and is located in the heart of the boardwalk area, at 98 Garfield Avenue, Unit 109. The storefront allows customers to come in and create their own “made-to-order” Bay Bucket in minutes that they can take home and enjoy.
The company is hiring 10 to 15 employees for the new store, Mahon noted.
How it works: Customers can choose from one of the seven Signature Bay Buckets or build their own. Each steam pot starts with a single-use bay bucket that is filled with fresh local seafood, meats, corn and potatoes, and homemade seasonings. The pot comes with easy-to-follow preparation instructions. Customers can just roll out the paper, invite friends and family, and enjoy a fresh seafood feast. “They’ve got the pots. You pick the spot.”
Takeout from the storefront is available daily from noon to 8 p.m., and pots can also be shipped nationwide to friends and family who need a taste of the beach, at TopsailSteamer.com.