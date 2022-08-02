The Historic Lewes Farmers’ Market will be held at George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon, with this week’s market featuring a celebration of the tomato. It’s “Mater Madness” this Saturday as the HLFM celebrates its favorite fruit to kick off National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 7-13.
This year’s Tomato Festival will bring the Guess the Number of Tomatoes in the Jar contest, the Biggest Tomato at Market Contest, and a demo by Heirloom at 10 a.m. Cherry and slicer tomatoes — both heirloom and hybrid — will be in abundance. Customers are being encouraged to dress up in their tomato costume or to just wear red.
The Biggest Tomato at Market Contest will be judged at 9:30 a.m. All who grow their own tomatoes are welcome to enter the contest. Contest rules: Growers should bring their tomatoes to the market between 8 and 9 a.m., to the Tomato Festival Tent. Tomatoes may be heirloom or hybrid, and must be edible. The largest tomato will be judged by weight as determined by the judges.
The variety of each tomato must be identified on the entry form with contact information. All tomatoes must be washed and clean. Judging and ribbons will be awarded at 9:30 a.m. The winners and all entries will be displayed with grower’s name at the Tomato Festival Tent in the middle of the market, next to the Raffle Tent.
The Guess the Number of Tomatoes in the Jar Contest also takes place at the Tomato Festival Tent. Enter a guess between 8 and 11 a.m. The winner will be announced at 11:15 a.m. Thanks to Heirloom, the winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to the restaurant.
Market produce is now at the height of the summer growing season. In addition to a wide variety of tomatoes, customers will find gourmet melons; cantaloupes; watermelons; peaches (white and yellow); nectarines; sweet corn; eggplant; okra; potatoes; green beans; summer squashes; kale; bok choy; Chinese cabbage; radishes; Swiss chard; arugula; lettuces; pork sausages, chops and ribs; tilapia fish; oysters; live crabs; hand-picked crab meat; crabcakes; crab salad; grass-fed chicken; beef (including steaks, ground beef, burger patties); honey; mushrooms; eggs; kombucha; jams; fresh-baked breads, pies and pastries made with fruit from the vendors at the market; herb, veggie and flower plants; cut-flower bouquets including sunflowers; locally roasted coffee and coffee drinks, and more.
Children’s Storytime at the Market, a partnership with the Lewes Public Library, starts at 10 a.m. Library volunteers read books about farming, healthy eating, gardening and nature at the yellow tent near the Historic Lewes Farmers Market Information Tent.
The HLFM Bicycle Giveaway prize this year is an Electra Cruiser 1 Step-Thru in bright green. It has a cushy seat, smooth rolling tires and no-slip pedals. There is a recycled ocean-plastic basket that is perfect for the market or for the beach. There’s even a “Chicken Dance” ringer bell. People can come to the market to enter. The cruiser was selected with the help of Lewes Cycle Sports and purchased locally at their store at 526 E. Savannah Road in Lewes. The Historic Lewes Farmers Market sponsors this raffle to encourage everyone who is able, to bike or walk to the market. The winner does not have to be present.
The HLFM Big Raffle has three prizes, each valued at $1,000: Jazz Fest Weekend Tickets & Dinner; the Fabu-Lewes-Feast including eight $125 restaurant gift cards; and a Private-in-Home 3-Course Chef with Wine Pairing for 10 by Chef Sean Corea. Tickets are on sale at the market, and the drawing is Sept. 3. The winner does not have to be present. All proceeds go to support the HLFM.
The market takes place at George H.P. Smith Park. However, in case of inclement weather, the market moves to Lewes Elementary School parking lot, at 820 Savannah Road.
The market continues its SNAP (EBT/food stamps) program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the market. WIC and SFMNP coupons are also accepted at the market.
Customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the HLFM Food Pantry Purchase Program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to various food pantries, including both Epworth and Casa San Francisco.
The circle in front of the Fred Thomas Building at the foot of Dupont will be open for handicapped-accessible drop-off and pick-up. Beebe Healthcare is allowing market customers to park in its outside parking lots. Go to www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org to see where parking is located and to view Vendor Maps for the market. The market is a stop on the Lewes Line.
The Wednesday Market at Crooked Hammock Brewery is also open, with 10 farmers from 8 to 11 a.m., June through September.
Dogs at the market must be under control on a 6-foot non-retractable leash.
More information about the market is available at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.