Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach won a gold medal for Thompson Island IPA at the U.S. Open Brewing Beer Championship. Additionally, their Glazed & Confused brew earned a bronze in the chocolate-cocoa beer category.
“Winning a gold medal at this competition is a thrill,” said Jimmy Valm, brewmaster at the brewpub. “This year, there were more than 6,000 entries and more than 140 styles.”
Considered one of the top three beer competitions in the United States, the competition attracts breweries worldwide, including establishments in Luxembourg.
Thompson Island Brewing Company won the gold in the American IPA category. Zipline Brewing in Nebraska took second, and Wormtown Brewery in Massachusetts came in third.
“Thompson Island Brewing Company just celebrated its first anniversary, but it’s like the brewers have been together for so much longer,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which owns the brewpub and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants. “They’re so talented and innovative. They are putting our beers on the map.”
Thompson Island Brewing Company has been offering virtual beer dinners, and beer is available for takeout. All of SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout.
For more information about SoDel Concepts and a list of restaurants, visit sodelconcepts.com.