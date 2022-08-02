Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach — part of SoDel Concepts — and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager.
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, John Trogner, the owner of Tröegs, was set to be the guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at Thompson Island Brewing
SoDel Concepts has a long relationship with Tröegs.
“In the past, we helped them with menu planning for their tasting room, and their experts helped us get our brewpubs off the ground,” said Matt Patton, the director of SoDel Concepts’ beer program. “We’re looking forward to producing more beers with our friends.”
Summer Lager is “a crisp, clean and easy-drinking beer,” said Jimmy Valm, who oversees brewing operations at Thompson Island and its new sibling, Ocean View Brewing Company in Ocean View.
“The beer was krausened and dry-hopped with Citra and Saaz for hints of citrus and flowering herbs,” Valm continued.
Summer Lager is available in drafts and cans at SoDel Concepts restaurants. It quickly sold out in Tröegs’ Hershey taproom.
The Aug. 3 beer dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $60 per person. For tickets, visit thompsonislandbrewing.com.
For a list of SoDel Concepts’ locations, visit sodelconcepts.com.