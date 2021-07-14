Thompson Island Brewing Company is releasing a peach puree-infused variation of one of their popular IPAs for SoDel Concepts Peach Month.
Peach Clawback starts with the base of a hazy, 8.8 percent ABV IPA and will utilize peaches from Bennett Orchards in Frankford. A heavy dose of Cascade, Citra, Mosaic and Calypso hops provides a cornucopia of pineapple, honeydew, orange and citrus to complement the peaches, representatives described.
“Supporting local farmers is at the heart of our business,” said Matt Patton, beer director for SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island Brewing Company and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants. “We look forward to any opportunity to include seasonal ingredients in our brews.”
This beer will be available on draft only and will release on Saturday, July 17, at 11:30 a.m. Visit thompsonislandbrewing.com for more information.