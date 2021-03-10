Thompson Island Brewing Company will be releasing four new beers inspired by St. Patrick’s Day on the weekend of March 13.
“We realized we had a great opportunity to have some fun with our beers,” said Matt Patton, director of operations for SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants.
Four variations on an imperial stout will release on draft this Saturday, March 13. They will be available in flights of four and individual pours while supplies last. Versions of the beer include: bourbon barrel-kissed; Tullamore Dew-soaked oak chip-aged; Bailey’s Irish Cream-flavored; and Lucky Charms marshmallow-infused.
“These beers will pair perfectly with our brunch options on Saturday and Sunday,” explained Patton, who oversees the hospitality company’s beer program. “I can’t think of any better way to kick off St. Patrick’s Day week.”
For information on the beers and brunch, visit thompsonislandbrewing.com. All SoDel Concepts establishments are open with dine-in and takeout service. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a list of the restaurants.