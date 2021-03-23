Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach recently earned four medals at the 2021 New York International Beer Competition.
The brewpub, which is part of SoDel Concepts, took home the Delaware Brewery of the Year Award.
“The competition was stiff at this prestigious event,” said Matt Patton, a certified cicerone who directs the beer program for SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants in coastal Delaware. “Thompson Island Brewing Company is only a year old, so this is a remarkable honor — and the promise of good things to come.”
Thompson Island received silver medals for Beautiful Pomegranate Kettle Sour, Little Friday Helles Lager and The Shoals, a coffee stout brewed with Awake coffee from Swell Joe Coffee in Lewes.
“These are three very different styles of beer,” noted Patton, who is also director of operations for the hospitality company. “The awards demonstrate the skill and innovation of our brewing team and their ability to meet the highest standards.”
While 2020 was challenging for restaurants across the country, Thompson Island Brewing Company developed a loyal following, said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts.
“People safely enjoyed themselves in our beer garden and the spacious restaurant,” he said. “Many regulars picked up takeout beer and a meal.”
The brewpub has become a destination for locals and tourists, they said.
“We credit our friendly staff, our world-class brewing team and our culinary team,” Kammerer said. “And, of course, we praise our guests, who continually encourage us to raise the bar even higher.”
All SoDel Concepts restaurants are open for dining and carryout. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a listing of the establishments, special events and menus.