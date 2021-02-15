Thompson Island Brewing Company’s gingerbread ale, Comfy Pants, was awarded the title of “Best Holiday Spice Ale” in the U.S. by the U.S. Beer Tasting Championships.
“We are pleased to receive recognition on a national level for our brewing program,” said Matt Patton, director of operations for SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island Brewing Company and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants.
“This gingerbread ale was a collaboration between Pastry Chef Dru and Brewmaster Jimmy and it had actual gingerbread and gumdrops added,” explained Patton, who oversees the hospitality company’s beer program. “I can’t think of any beer that would taste more like the holidays.”
The announcement comes two months after the Thompson Island IPA won a gold medal for the best IPA in the world by the U.S. Open Beer Championships.
For information on Thompsons Island Brewing Company, visit thompsonislandbrewing.com. For a complete list of winners, visit http://usbtc.com/. All SoDel Concepts establishments are open with dine-in and takeout service. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a list of the restaurants.