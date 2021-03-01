Two of the chefs at Thompson Island Brewing have collaborated with Brewmaster Jimmy Valm to create their own beer recipes.
“Great beer ideas come from all over the company,” said Matt Patton, director of operations for SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island Brewing Company and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants.
Head Chef Lou Ortiz crafted “Waiting for Summer,” a guava double IPA inspired by the way his family practiced hospitality: Guests visiting his home were often treated to toast with guava as a snack. He started with the more-malty base of the double IPA and contrasted the bitterness with the sweetness of the guava.
Chef Joe Charles, on the other hand, took his inspiration from seasonal ingredients and created “Rogue Wave,” a Thai basil witbier — a fluffy mouthfeel complemented by the herbs and spices for a spring beverage.
“Our chefs have knowledge of uncommon ingredients that work perfectly when combined with beer,” explained Patton, who oversees the hospitality company’s beer program. “These beers are unique and unlike anything we’ve brewed yet.”
Waiting for Summer is currently available on draft and in cans. Rogue Wave will release on the first week in March. Visit thompsonislandbrewing.com for more information.
All SoDel Concepts establishments are open with dine-in and takeout service. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a list of the restaurants.